The family of Mrs. Kathleen S. Bryant, 66, of Oxford, will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Kathy passed away on February 5, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. Kathy was born in Dayton, Ohio. She and Grady married in 1972 and moved to Alabama in 1975. She worked in various jobs around town and retired from Head to Tail Pet Care in Oxford in 2018. She enjoyed sailing with the Lake Guntersville Sailing Club. She loved her family and friends, dogs, especially Drayko, caring for her wild birds, the beach, and the ocean. She was a lover of sweet tea and chocolate cake covered in milk. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Aaron Burr and Evelyn Black Curtis. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Grady Bryant; a daughter, Angie Bryant; sisters, Patricia Zimmerlin and Roberta Landis; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The National Audubon Society, 225 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014 (www.audubon.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 7, 2019