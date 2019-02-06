Funeral service for Mr. Marvin Lendon Bonds, 85, of Jacksonville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Williams. The Reverend Chris Thomas will officiate and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams. Mr. Bonds passed away February 3, 2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Elsie Bonds. Mr. Bonds was a native of Jacksonville and had lived in the Williams Community for all of his life. He served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955. Upon leaving the military, Mr. Bonds worked at M&H Valve until his retirement, after 40 years of service. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Williams. He enjoyed fishing, golf, working in his muscadine vineyard and Alabama football. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mr. Bonds is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Bonds; children, Karen Green (Kevon), Patsy Boozer (Alan), and Rory Bonds (Stacy); grandchildren, Lindy Currier (Bradley), Casey Maples (Sam), Riley Green, Jodi Batey (Brennan), Amy Boozer, and Drew Bonds; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Hazel Brittain; brothers, Austin Bonds (Tillie), Jess Bonds (Peggy), Richard Bonds (Cheryl); brothers-in-law, Robert Andrews (Dean), and Earl Andrews (Margaret); sisters-in-law, Ruby Andrews and Carolyn Andrews; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Lindy Currier, Jodi Batey, Casey Maples, Amy Boozer, Riley Green, and Drew Bonds. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Williams Building Fund, 5579 Nisbet Lake Road, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 6, 2019