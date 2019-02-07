Graveside service for Melvin Heath, 84, will be 2 P.M. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Perkins officiating. Mr. Heath passed away Tuesday in Anniston. Survivors include; five daughters, Darlene Parker (Danny), Janice Humphries (Gerald), Kathy McCormick, Tammy Deese and Donna Johnson (Tyrone); one surviving sister, Violet Crow; Seventeen grandchildren; thirty-five great- grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, John McCormick, Timothy and Christopher Humphries, Justin Heath, Austin Deese, Tyler Johnson, Zachary Gilliam. A very strong, considerate, compassionate, caring, Christian who put God above all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Christian charity or church of your choice. Online condolences made at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 7, 2019