Funeral services for Neal M Shupe, age 82, of Anniston, will be Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:00 AM in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home. Milton Harris will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Alabama National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until service time at the funeral home. Mr. Shupe passed away on Sunday at his residence. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Evelyn Shupe, son, Doug Shupe of Anniston and a brother, Kenneth Call (Barbara) of West Virginia. Mr. Shupe was a native of Virginia and was a resident of Anniston for the past 34 years. He was retired from the US Army as a Military Police Officer and a veteran of Vietnam. After his retirement he was employed a s a Detention Officer at the Maricopa County Jail for 8 years in Phoenix AZ. Locally he owned Eastside Electronics for 5 years, and worked in car sales and for Waldrop Carport Manufacturing. Mr. Shupe was a member of Hill Crest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Helping Hand Ministry at Hill Crest Baptist Church. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 6, 2019