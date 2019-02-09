Randall "Randy" Brooks

  • "Jimmy and I love you all. Randy was such a great Christian..."
    - Joyce Johnson
  • "Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers."
    - Gay Hamby
  • "Randy is one that the Lord will be telling "Well done my..."
    - Chris Wells
  • "Randy was a wonderful Christian man and a great example of..."
  • "So sorry. Now 'I Can Only Imagine" that he's walking with..."
    - Pattie Fuester

Funeral services for Randall "Randy" Brooks, 62 of Anniston will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Dr. Rick Reaves officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until service time at the church. Mr. Brooks is survived by his wife Karen Brooks, sons, Kevin Brooks and Koy Brooks (Angela) grandchildren, Tanner, Dawson and Kaelyn Brooks; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends. Mr. Brooks is preceded in death by his father, James E Brooks Sr.; mother, Mickey Brooks Stephens; and brothers, Jimmy and Richard Brooks. Pallbearers will be Cary Smith, Bruce Lockmiller, Charlie Burdette, Eddie Hammonds, Bryan Gray, and Jarred Brooks. Honorary pallbearers will be the Encouragers Sunday School Class. Mr. Brooks was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where he served as a longtime deacon, Sunday School teacher and a tireless soul winner. He was a hard worker and a man of integrity and character. His word was his bond. He enjoyed being on the water fishing but more than that he loved working with his buddy Cary Smith fishing for souls.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 9, 2019
