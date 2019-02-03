Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Graveside services for Richard Wayne Crouch will be held at Plum Springs Baptist Cemetery in Eastaboga; Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Richard passed away February 2, 2019 at Regional Medical Center in Anniston during the early morning hours with his beloved wife of 45 years and his two cherished daughters at his side.

Rick was a career law enforcement officer. He began his career as a patrolman with the Anniston Police Department, and over the course of his career, he served as Police Chief in Starkville, Mississippi, Moultrie, Georgia and Gadsden, Alabama.

Rick leaves behind a loving and caring family. His wife, Mary Crouch; daughters, Allison Lewis and husband Josh, and Bethany Hindman and husband Bailey. His pride and joy were his grandchildren; Abby, Jack, Izzy, Micah, Julia, and Sam Lewis and Brayden, Emma and Samantha Hindman; and his brother, David Crouch and his wife Lola; along with several nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Marion Crouch, and a granddaughter, Ava Lewis.

Rick enjoyed his retirement by being outdoors as much as possible, and he spent many hours remodeling the century-old family home he and his wife shared. He was an ardent dog lover, but his favorite pastime was spending precious time with his grandchildren. As an organ donor, he had requested his organs be donated to those in need.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , 262 Danny Thomas PI, Memphis TN 38105.

