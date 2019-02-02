Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert T. Deese. View Sign

Funeral services for Robert T. Deese, 79, of Anniston, will be Sunday, February 3, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Paul Clark will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union D Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 PM until service time at the funeral home. Mr. Deese passed away on Thursday at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his wife of 6o years, Joyce Deese, sons; Robert Wayne Deese, Timothy R. Deese, daughter, Tabatha Davidson (Michael), grandchildren; Michelle Bain, Joshua Deese, Hunter Brackett, Zachary Davidson, great grandchildren; Jace Deese, Jasper Deese, several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Mr. Deese was a resident of Anniston. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and a blessing to everyone that he came in contact with. Mr. Deese was devoted to singing gospel music and was a former member of the New Sunrise Gospelaires. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611