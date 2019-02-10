Taska Ann Cornelius

Taska Ann Cornelius, 71, resident of McGuffy Nursing Home, lifelong resident of Ohatchee, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 due to complications of pneumonia.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Rev. Steven Barber officiating. Burial will follow at Ohatchee First Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday at the funeral home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Cornelius; father, Edward Humphries and nephew, Richard Humphries.
She leaves behind her mother, Levis Humphries; brother, Lewis (Lynn) Humphries and Wayne (Mary) Humphries, all of Ohatchee and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 10, 2019
