Taska Ann Cornelius, 71, resident of McGuffy Nursing Home, lifelong resident of Ohatchee, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 due to complications of pneumonia.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Rev. Steven Barber officiating. Burial will follow at Ohatchee First Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday at the funeral home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Cornelius; father, Edward Humphries and nephew, Richard Humphries.
She leaves behind her mother, Levis Humphries; brother, Lewis (Lynn) Humphries and Wayne (Mary) Humphries, all of Ohatchee and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 10, 2019