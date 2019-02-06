Graveside services for Thurman Lucius Bryant, 92 of Pell City formerly of Ohatchee will be Thursday February 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Oak Bowery Baptist Cemetery. Mr. Bryant passed away February 3, 2019 at the Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in Pell City, Alabama. Survivors include his daughter Deca Bryant Ellis and husband David, granddaughters Mary Lou McBee and husband Chase, and Ginny Ruth French and husband Josh. He has three great grandchildren, Boone McBee, Slade McBee, and Mattie Ruth French, along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special friend Rita Frances Whitehead of Jacksonville Alabama. Mr. Bryant is preceded in death by his wife Mary Oran Bryant, parents Fred and Mattie Bryant, brother, Robert Bryant and sister Lou Ellen Nunnelly. Mr. Bryant was a longtime resident of Ohatchee, Alabama. He served in the US Navy during WWII aboard the LST 603. He retired from FMC Corporation in Anniston, Alabama and served as a deacon at Oak Bowery Baptist Church in Ohatchee. Special thanks to the entire staff of the Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in Pell City for the love and care they provided. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gift to Oak Bowery Baptist Church, 3300 Hwy 144, Ohatchee, Alabama 36271, or to Lakeside Hospice, PO Box 544 Pell City Alabama 35125. Online Condolences at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 6, 2019