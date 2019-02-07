Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Firth Jr.. View Sign

Funeral services for William "Bill" Firth Jr, age 81, of Oxford, will be Friday, February 8, 2019, 2:00 PM in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Chris Spurlin will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Oxford Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 till 8 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Firth passed away on Tuesday at his residence. Survivors include his daughters; Trudy Gilliam (Tony), Jody Brown (Roger), Melody Rankin (Dale), Sherry Firth, grandchildren; Eric Gilliam (Angie), Evon Spurlin, Tabatha Ashley (Jarod), Libby Siders (Jowann), Travis Rankin (Jessica), Tiffany Raley (Josh), Willie Brown (Jenny), great grandchildren; Alex Dopson, Macy Dopson, Kamdyn Ashley, Kambree Ashley, Hadley Raley, Sutton Raley, Piper Raley, Kyleigh Rankin, Nolan Brown, several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Tony Gilliam, Roger Brown, Dale Rankin, Travis Rankin, Willie Brown, Eric Gilliam and Jowann Siders. Mr. Firth was a native of Indiana and lived in Oxford for the past 38 years. He was retired from Wallace Metals with over 50 years of service. Mr. Firth enjoyed fishing, camping, nascar and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Firth was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jane Firth and a daughter, Pammy Firth. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Brookside Baptist Church, PO BOX 3343 Oxford, AL 36203 Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Funeral services for William "Bill" Firth Jr, age 81, of Oxford, will be Friday, February 8, 2019, 2:00 PM in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Chris Spurlin will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Oxford Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 till 8 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Firth passed away on Tuesday at his residence. Survivors include his daughters; Trudy Gilliam (Tony), Jody Brown (Roger), Melody Rankin (Dale), Sherry Firth, grandchildren; Eric Gilliam (Angie), Evon Spurlin, Tabatha Ashley (Jarod), Libby Siders (Jowann), Travis Rankin (Jessica), Tiffany Raley (Josh), Willie Brown (Jenny), great grandchildren; Alex Dopson, Macy Dopson, Kamdyn Ashley, Kambree Ashley, Hadley Raley, Sutton Raley, Piper Raley, Kyleigh Rankin, Nolan Brown, several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Tony Gilliam, Roger Brown, Dale Rankin, Travis Rankin, Willie Brown, Eric Gilliam and Jowann Siders. Mr. Firth was a native of Indiana and lived in Oxford for the past 38 years. He was retired from Wallace Metals with over 50 years of service. Mr. Firth enjoyed fishing, camping, nascar and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Firth was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jane Firth and a daughter, Pammy Firth. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Brookside Baptist Church, PO BOX 3343 Oxford, AL 36203 Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Funeral Home Miller Funeral Home

50 Hamric Drive East

Oxford , AL 36203

(256) 831-4611 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close