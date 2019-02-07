Funeral services for William "Bill" Firth Jr, age 81, of Oxford, will be Friday, February 8, 2019, 2:00 PM in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Chris Spurlin will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Oxford Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 till 8 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Firth passed away on Tuesday at his residence. Survivors include his daughters; Trudy Gilliam (Tony), Jody Brown (Roger), Melody Rankin (Dale), Sherry Firth, grandchildren; Eric Gilliam (Angie), Evon Spurlin, Tabatha Ashley (Jarod), Libby Siders (Jowann), Travis Rankin (Jessica), Tiffany Raley (Josh), Willie Brown (Jenny), great grandchildren; Alex Dopson, Macy Dopson, Kamdyn Ashley, Kambree Ashley, Hadley Raley, Sutton Raley, Piper Raley, Kyleigh Rankin, Nolan Brown, several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Tony Gilliam, Roger Brown, Dale Rankin, Travis Rankin, Willie Brown, Eric Gilliam and Jowann Siders. Mr. Firth was a native of Indiana and lived in Oxford for the past 38 years. He was retired from Wallace Metals with over 50 years of service. Mr. Firth enjoyed fishing, camping, nascar and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Firth was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jane Firth and a daughter, Pammy Firth. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Brookside Baptist Church, PO BOX 3343 Oxford, AL 36203 Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Firth Jr..
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 7, 2019