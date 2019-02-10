Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. William Scott Jennings. View Sign

Mr. William Scott Jennings, 47, of Lincoln, passed away on February 5, 2019.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Kristina Perry Jennings; two daughters, Maddeline and Isabella Jennings; grandson, Kullen; parents, Bill Jennings and Phoenix Martin; brother, Kevin Jennings; grandmother, Joshephine Jennings and a host of extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lars Waldemar Ruud, Francie Sue Ruud and William Calvin Jennings

Scott was born on June 11, 1971 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 10, 2019

