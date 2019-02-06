Donald Franklin Reynolds Sr., 78, of Highlands, North Carolina, and Bradenton, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 26, 2019, in Bradenton.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Christ Anglican Church in Cashiers, North Carolina, on a future date to be announced. Father Jim Murphy of Christ Anglican Church will be officiating. Burial will be at Highlands Memorial Park, Highlands, North Carolina.

Reynolds was born in Wadesboro on Sept. 19, 1940. He is a graduate of Wadesboro High School and attended Appalachian State University. Business and family life took him from the beautiful coastal town of Southport, North Carolina, to the majestic mountains of Highlands, North Carolina. He always had an infectious love of life which carried him a long way and uplifted so many others as well.

Reynolds was married 58 years to his sweetheart, Virginia Oneta Bell of Lincolnton, North Carolina, on June 25, 1960.

"Dandy Don" was a serial entrepreneur founding and operating a building supply store, motel and restaurant. As a North Carolina licensed general contractor, he developed residential and commercial property, served as superintendent of construction at Kanuga Conference Center, and owned Brunswick Paint Centers. He was actively involved and served on the board of Brunswick County Homebuilders Association. He joyfully served his church on the vestry as junior warden. He was an avid pet lover, woodworker, craftsman, music lover, sports enthusiast and most of all, he loved traveling around the USA.

"Poppy" (as he was lovingly named by his daughter-in-law), is survived by his wife, Oneta Bell Reynolds; their beloved son, Donald F. Reynolds Jr., and his wife Denise; sisters, Margaret Reynolds Riggins and Frances Reynolds Hawk; loving niece, nephews and many cousins, friends and his beloved church family.

He is preceded in death by his dear parents, the Rev. Eddie Franklin Reynolds and Mildred McCrae Reynolds.

Memorials may be made to Christ Anglican Church, PO Box 2461, Cashiers, North Carolina 28717. The family of Donald Franklin Reynolds Sr. wishes to thank the Manatee County EMS, doctors, nurses and entire staff at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center for the excellent care and compassion provided to us during this most difficult time.