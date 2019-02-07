Anne Mary Williams, 84, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the Mercy West Lakes Hospital in West Des Moines.
Open visitation will be from 9 – 11 a.m., with family present from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and a funeral service starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10 at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
Survivors include her husband, Floyd Williams of Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2019