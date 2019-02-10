Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne M. Williams. View Sign

Anne Mary Kinsey Williams, 84, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the Mercy West Lakes Hospital in West Des Moines.

She was born Sept. 3, 1934, the daughter of John and Hildred (Findley) Kinsey, in Grimes. She was raised in Grimes and graduated from Grimes High School. She continued her education and attended Simpson College for two years and earned her teaching certificate. Anne later returned to college and attended Drake University to obtain her Bachelor's degree in teaching.

Anne was united in marriage to Floyd Williams, on Dec. 20, 1958, at the Presbyterian Church in Grimes. Floyd and Anne then moved to the Williams family farm Northwest of Lewis, where they raised their family. They remained on the farm until 1983 at which time she and Floyd moved into town in Atlantic.

Through her career, Anne was a teacher for over 40 years. She taught mostly first grade in Ankeny and Oakland, and 27 years in Atlantic. Most of her time in Atlantic was at Lincoln Elementary where she became one of the "Lincoln Ladies." She was a member of the Teachers Union. She was also a past church elder and deacon at the First United Presbyterian Church in Atlantic, and a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority.

Anne touched many lives in her life. She loved to travel and did not like to miss out on activities or parties. She enjoyed gatherings with the "Lincoln Ladies" and lunch with her college friends. Above all, her greatest love was her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hildred Kinsey; her parents-in-law, Alfred and Arletta Williams; brother-in-law, Ronald Clinton; and sisters-in-law, Talena (Art) Andersen and Florence (Jake) Butler

Anne is survived by her husband, Floyd Williams of Atlantic; her children, Tom (Dianna) Williams of Lewis, John Williams of Atlantic, Kristy (Chuck) Auten of Greenfield, and Katherine Williams of Atlantic; grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Williams, Stephanie (Chad) Lansdown, Meghan (William) Wedemeyer, Taylor (fiancé Ali Kurt) Williams, and Amy (Jonathan) Abbott; great-grandchildren, Hayden Lansdown, Brennan and Grayson Williams, Hallie and Parker Wedemeyer, Maliyah and Elayna Katz, and Rory Abbott; sister, Ruth Clinton of Creston; very close life-long friend, Betty Lou Oxenreider; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the family to be used per Anne's wishes later.

Open visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., with family present from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and a funeral service starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at

Anne Mary Kinsey Williams, 84, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the Mercy West Lakes Hospital in West Des Moines.She was born Sept. 3, 1934, the daughter of John and Hildred (Findley) Kinsey, in Grimes. She was raised in Grimes and graduated from Grimes High School. She continued her education and attended Simpson College for two years and earned her teaching certificate. Anne later returned to college and attended Drake University to obtain her Bachelor's degree in teaching.Anne was united in marriage to Floyd Williams, on Dec. 20, 1958, at the Presbyterian Church in Grimes. Floyd and Anne then moved to the Williams family farm Northwest of Lewis, where they raised their family. They remained on the farm until 1983 at which time she and Floyd moved into town in Atlantic.Through her career, Anne was a teacher for over 40 years. She taught mostly first grade in Ankeny and Oakland, and 27 years in Atlantic. Most of her time in Atlantic was at Lincoln Elementary where she became one of the "Lincoln Ladies." She was a member of the Teachers Union. She was also a past church elder and deacon at the First United Presbyterian Church in Atlantic, and a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority.Anne touched many lives in her life. She loved to travel and did not like to miss out on activities or parties. She enjoyed gatherings with the "Lincoln Ladies" and lunch with her college friends. Above all, her greatest love was her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hildred Kinsey; her parents-in-law, Alfred and Arletta Williams; brother-in-law, Ronald Clinton; and sisters-in-law, Talena (Art) Andersen and Florence (Jake) ButlerAnne is survived by her husband, Floyd Williams of Atlantic; her children, Tom (Dianna) Williams of Lewis, John Williams of Atlantic, Kristy (Chuck) Auten of Greenfield, and Katherine Williams of Atlantic; grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Williams, Stephanie (Chad) Lansdown, Meghan (William) Wedemeyer, Taylor (fiancé Ali Kurt) Williams, and Amy (Jonathan) Abbott; great-grandchildren, Hayden Lansdown, Brennan and Grayson Williams, Hallie and Parker Wedemeyer, Maliyah and Elayna Katz, and Rory Abbott; sister, Ruth Clinton of Creston; very close life-long friend, Betty Lou Oxenreider; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the family to be used per Anne's wishes later.Open visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., with family present from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and a funeral service starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com. Funeral Home Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic

1804 East 7th Street

Atlantic , IA 50022

712-243-4111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close