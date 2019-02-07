Ethel L. Rasmussen

Obituary

Ethel L. Rasmussen, 96, of Audubon, died Feb. 6, 2019 at The Friendship Home in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 9 from noon until the time of the service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.