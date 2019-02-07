Ethel L. Rasmussen, 96, of Audubon, died Feb. 6, 2019 at The Friendship Home in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 9 from noon until the time of the service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2019