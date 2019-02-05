Grace Rathkamp, 94, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Griswold, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Addington Place in Kansas City.
Open visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 at Roland Funeral Home. Burial will take place prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. in the Weirich Cemetery, southeast of Lyman.
Memorials may be given to Gideons International.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Grace's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2019