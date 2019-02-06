Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Rathkamp. View Sign

Grace Rathkamp, 94, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Griswold, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Addington Place in Kansas City.

Grace was born on May 11, 1924, in rural Lyman, the daughter of Calvin George and Alma Sophia (Wohlenhaus) Lindeman. She received normal training, graduated from Atlantic High School in 1942, and following graduation, taught in a one-room school house for three years. On Nov. 19, 1945, she was united in marriage to childhood friend, Verlain Mueller Rathkamp. In the early 1960's, Grace worked for a short time as a bookkeeper for Lyman Produce, and when the couple was blessed with the birth of their daughter, Patty she returned to the home. The couple lived 69 years in Lyman, and Grace never lived more than 6 miles from where she was born until moving to Kansas City to be closer to her daughter after Verlain died in 2015. She was your traditional house wife; caring for daily chores around the house and tending her garden, which seemed to get bigger as the years went on. Grace took a great amount of pride in her garden. She was always willing to share the fruits of her labor and the ladies from town especially enjoyed picking Rhubarb. Her daughter Patty will always remember the distinct smell in the house when she was using the pressure cooker in the kitchen for canning. Grace looked forward to hosting family dinners and seemed to have a knack for hospitality. She prepared delicious meals with her delightful pumpkin pie for dessert; a recipe that has been passed on to the younger generation. The door was always open at Grace and Verlain's; and it was a sure thing if you visited, when you walked into the kitchen there was always a fresh pot of coffee and a plate of newly baked cookies. She was a wonderful listener and that guaranteed your visit there was never short. Grace taught herself to sew; making clothing not only for herself, but Patty too. The family looked forward to loading up every summer and heading north for camping and fishing in Canada. They also traveled all 50 states in addition to Mexico City, El Salvador, Hong Kong and Thailand. One of Grace's most memorable and favorite vacations was in the summer of 1975, when the family along with Aunt Lois and Uncle Harold drove the motorhome to Prince Rupert, Canada. They boarded a ferry, spent the night in the elements on the deck in sleeping bags as they cruised through the Inside Passage to Alaska, and woke in the morning to the glorious site of the islands and the glaciers.

Grace's love of family and her Lord Jesus Christ were always constant. She quietly served her Savior and in later years became more open about the promises He made. As her health failed, she never feared and was confident as to where she was going knowing the security Christ promised.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Patty (Mark) Guldenpfennig; grandchildren, Jenae, Amber, Chris, Aaron and Adam Guldenpfennig; sister, Martha Jane Lehmkuhl; brother, C.G. (Helen) Lindeman; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Alma Lindeman; husband, Verlain; granddaughter, Patricia Ann Guldenpfennig; and her siblings, Pauline Martens-Schuler, Lois Wagner, Bud Lindeman, and Betty Riley.

Open visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 at Roland Funeral Home, with Mike Eells of the Atlantic Gospel Chapel officiating. Burial will take place prior to the service at 10 a.m. in the Weirich Cemetery, southeast of Lyman.

Memorials may be given to Gideons International.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Grace's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at



Grace Rathkamp, 94, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Griswold, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Addington Place in Kansas City.Grace was born on May 11, 1924, in rural Lyman, the daughter of Calvin George and Alma Sophia (Wohlenhaus) Lindeman. She received normal training, graduated from Atlantic High School in 1942, and following graduation, taught in a one-room school house for three years. On Nov. 19, 1945, she was united in marriage to childhood friend, Verlain Mueller Rathkamp. In the early 1960's, Grace worked for a short time as a bookkeeper for Lyman Produce, and when the couple was blessed with the birth of their daughter, Patty she returned to the home. The couple lived 69 years in Lyman, and Grace never lived more than 6 miles from where she was born until moving to Kansas City to be closer to her daughter after Verlain died in 2015. She was your traditional house wife; caring for daily chores around the house and tending her garden, which seemed to get bigger as the years went on. Grace took a great amount of pride in her garden. She was always willing to share the fruits of her labor and the ladies from town especially enjoyed picking Rhubarb. Her daughter Patty will always remember the distinct smell in the house when she was using the pressure cooker in the kitchen for canning. Grace looked forward to hosting family dinners and seemed to have a knack for hospitality. She prepared delicious meals with her delightful pumpkin pie for dessert; a recipe that has been passed on to the younger generation. The door was always open at Grace and Verlain's; and it was a sure thing if you visited, when you walked into the kitchen there was always a fresh pot of coffee and a plate of newly baked cookies. She was a wonderful listener and that guaranteed your visit there was never short. Grace taught herself to sew; making clothing not only for herself, but Patty too. The family looked forward to loading up every summer and heading north for camping and fishing in Canada. They also traveled all 50 states in addition to Mexico City, El Salvador, Hong Kong and Thailand. One of Grace's most memorable and favorite vacations was in the summer of 1975, when the family along with Aunt Lois and Uncle Harold drove the motorhome to Prince Rupert, Canada. They boarded a ferry, spent the night in the elements on the deck in sleeping bags as they cruised through the Inside Passage to Alaska, and woke in the morning to the glorious site of the islands and the glaciers.Grace's love of family and her Lord Jesus Christ were always constant. She quietly served her Savior and in later years became more open about the promises He made. As her health failed, she never feared and was confident as to where she was going knowing the security Christ promised.Grace is survived by her daughter, Patty (Mark) Guldenpfennig; grandchildren, Jenae, Amber, Chris, Aaron and Adam Guldenpfennig; sister, Martha Jane Lehmkuhl; brother, C.G. (Helen) Lindeman; and several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Alma Lindeman; husband, Verlain; granddaughter, Patricia Ann Guldenpfennig; and her siblings, Pauline Martens-Schuler, Lois Wagner, Bud Lindeman, and Betty Riley.Open visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 at Roland Funeral Home, with Mike Eells of the Atlantic Gospel Chapel officiating. Burial will take place prior to the service at 10 a.m. in the Weirich Cemetery, southeast of Lyman.Memorials may be given to Gideons International.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Grace's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Funeral Home Roland Funeral Services

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

712-243-5492 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close