Juanita Clouse, 88, of Massena, died on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Massena United Methodist Church in Massena. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Mount Ayr at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9. The family will greet friends on Friday, Feb. 8 at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Juanita Clouse memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2019