Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Massena United Methodist Church in Massena. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Mount Ayr at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9. The family will greet friends on Friday, Feb. 8 at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Juanita Clouse memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.

Online condolences may be left to the family at

Juanita Clouse, 88, of Massena, died on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Massena United Methodist Church in Massena. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Mount Ayr at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9. The family will greet friends on Friday, Feb. 8 at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Juanita Clouse memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. Funeral Home Steen Funeral Homes Inc

205 W 5Th St

Massena , IA 50853

www.steenfunerals.com. Funeral Home Steen Funeral Homes Inc
205 W 5Th St
Massena , IA 50853
(712) 779-2272
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2019

