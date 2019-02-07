Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanite (Drake) Clouse. View Sign

Juanita (Drake) Clouse was born on Aug. 10, 1930, in Ringgold County, the daughter of Loren R. Drake and Velma (Hailey) Drake. She passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the Heritage House in Atlantic at the age of 88.

Juanita grew up in Ringgold County and graduated from Tingley High School in 1948. On Sept. 24, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Clouse in the Tingley United Methodist Church. From this union, four children were born: Steve, Cindy, Penny, and Diane. They lived in Ringgold County, as well as other Southwest Iowa counties, until 1976 when they moved to Massena, where they lived for forty years. Juanita always took care of others and this showed as she worked many years as a nurse aide. The last twenty years Juanita worked as a home healthcare aide for the Cass County Hospital Homecare in Atlantic, Iowa, until her retirement in 1996.

Juanita was a member of the Massena United Methodist Church and the Massena Friends of the Library. Juanita and Donald enjoyed square dancing and loved playing cards and games with family and friends. She loved flowers and gardening and always made family gatherings special by making everyone's favorite foods. Juanita loved making quilts and made them for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband in 2017, her parents and her brother, Harold Drake.

Surviving Juanita are her children: Steve (Patty) Clouse of Yukon, Okla.; Cindy (Rex) Hardie of Council Bluffs; Penny (Jax) Ingham of Lowville, N.Y.; and Diane (Mark) Funk of Griswold; former daughter-in-law, Kay Clouse Schirm of Marion; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lloyd (Kay) Drake of Tingley, and Tom (Barb) Drake of Hopkinsville, Ky.: two sisters-in-law, Joan Carey of Winterset, and Janice (Keith) Reason of Clear Lake; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Massena United Methodist Church in Massena. Pastor Karen Patrick will officiate the service. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Mount Ayr at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 with Mr. Bill Armstrong officiating. The family will greet friends on Friday, Feb. 8 at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Juanita Clouse memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.

Online condolences may be left to the family at





Juanita (Drake) Clouse was born on Aug. 10, 1930, in Ringgold County, the daughter of Loren R. Drake and Velma (Hailey) Drake. She passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the Heritage House in Atlantic at the age of 88.Juanita grew up in Ringgold County and graduated from Tingley High School in 1948. On Sept. 24, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Clouse in the Tingley United Methodist Church. From this union, four children were born: Steve, Cindy, Penny, and Diane. They lived in Ringgold County, as well as other Southwest Iowa counties, until 1976 when they moved to Massena, where they lived for forty years. Juanita always took care of others and this showed as she worked many years as a nurse aide. The last twenty years Juanita worked as a home healthcare aide for the Cass County Hospital Homecare in Atlantic, Iowa, until her retirement in 1996.Juanita was a member of the Massena United Methodist Church and the Massena Friends of the Library. Juanita and Donald enjoyed square dancing and loved playing cards and games with family and friends. She loved flowers and gardening and always made family gatherings special by making everyone's favorite foods. Juanita loved making quilts and made them for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Juanita was preceded in death by her husband in 2017, her parents and her brother, Harold Drake.Surviving Juanita are her children: Steve (Patty) Clouse of Yukon, Okla.; Cindy (Rex) Hardie of Council Bluffs; Penny (Jax) Ingham of Lowville, N.Y.; and Diane (Mark) Funk of Griswold; former daughter-in-law, Kay Clouse Schirm of Marion; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lloyd (Kay) Drake of Tingley, and Tom (Barb) Drake of Hopkinsville, Ky.: two sisters-in-law, Joan Carey of Winterset, and Janice (Keith) Reason of Clear Lake; and other relatives and friends.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Massena United Methodist Church in Massena. Pastor Karen Patrick will officiate the service. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Mount Ayr at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 with Mr. Bill Armstrong officiating. The family will greet friends on Friday, Feb. 8 at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena from 5 to 7 p.m.Memorials may be made to the Juanita Clouse memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. Funeral Home Steen Funeral Homes Inc

205 W 5Th St

Massena , IA 50853

(712) 779-2272 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close