Marjorie E. Hansen, 85, of Elk Horn, died Feb. 4, 2019 at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Monday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn. A private family interment will be in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery. Family visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 11 at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Survivors include her husband Willis Hansen of Elk Horn.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2019