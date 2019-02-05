Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex M. Mehrhoff. View Sign

Rex Monreal Mehrhoff, 63, of Anita, loving husband, father, grandfather, coach, teacher, and friend, passed away at Iowa Methodist Hospital, Des Moines, on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

Rex was born July 26, 1955, in Odebolt, to Francis and Dalia (Monreal) Mehrhoff. He received his business degree from Morningside College in 1978, but ultimately discovered a love for teaching and coaching. He earned a degree in education from Buena Vista University and took a coaching job at Anita in 1984. On June 20, 1980, he married his beloved Patty. They raised two wonderful children, their son Jason, and daughter Amanda.

Rex had a passion for teaching and coaching that influenced hundreds of students over his 35-year career. Numerous former students considered Rex a mentor and a friend long after graduation.

Rex coached football and wrestling. His enjoyment of both sports started in high school. He was an all-state linebacker and captain wrestler for Odebolt-Arthur. At Morningside, he qualified for three NAIA national wrestling tournaments.

As a coach for Anita and later CAM, Rex coached several state qualifiers and three state champions. He was inducted into the Anita-Cumberland-Massena Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009, and the Atlantic/CAM wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

Rex treasured adventure and travel with friends and family. He took many trips to Las Vegas with close friends. Most recently, he spent summers finishing his quest to visit all of the continental United States and its national parks. Rex was also an avid music lover and enjoyed a great joke or a pun. He relished being surrounded by friends and loved ones and met weekly with friends to play cards. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Rex was preceded in death by his father, Francis, his mother, Dalia, and his wife, Patty. He is survived by his two children: Jason (Kara) Mehrhoff and Amanda (Mike) Steward; his precious granddaughter Mary Grace; his siblings: Patrick (Christa); Mark (Patricia); Peggy (Jim) Billings; Jay (Yvette) and Kay; and four nieces and nephews.

Visitation will held from 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7 at the CAM High School in Anita.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 8 also at CAM High School in Anita.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.

Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at



1003 Main Street

Anita , IA 50020

