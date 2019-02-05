Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Andersen. View Sign

Robert Lee Andersen, 93, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at VA Health Care Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7, at Ankeny Funeral Home, 1510 W. First Street Ankeny, IA 50023. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 8 at Staves Methodist Church, 2747 East Madison Ave. Des Moines, IA 50317. Burial will take place at 2 p.m., at St. John's Cemetery, West of Exira.

Robert was born October 9, 1925, in Oakfield Township, Audubon County, to Hans and Emma (Petersen) Andersen. He was baptized Feb. 7, 1926 at St. John's Lutheran Church west of Exira. Bob graduated from Exira High School in 1943. He enlisted in the United States Navy on Oct. 2, 1943. While in the Navy Reserve, Bob attended Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., and the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M. He served during WWII and was ranked Yeoman 3rd Class before his honorable discharge on June 8, 1946. Following the war, he attended Iowa State University in Ames, where he attained his Bachelors of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Robert was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 350 in Brayton, and the VFW #9127 in Beaverdale.

Robert was united in marriage to Dolores Bethine Madsen on May 23, 1952 in Exira. She passed away from leukemia in June of 1993. Robert was remarried to Betty Wauneta Putzier on Nov. 23, 1997 in Des Moines. Robert worked for John Deere Des Moines Works for many years as a design engineer, retiring on Oct. 29, 1982.

Robert had many interests. He was involved in many groups and organizations. Some of the many clubs being: The Iowa Engineering Society, NRA, Danish Brotherhood Lodge #15, Iowa Wildlife Federation, SASS, NCOWS, Goddard Cowboys, Des Moines Rifle and Revolver Club, United States LST Association, Des Moines Associates American Scandinavian Foundation and the Izaak Walton League. He was a past president of the Iowa Sportsmen's Association and a volunteer lobbyist at the Iowa State legislature for many years regarding conservation issues. Bob was involved in the Iowa Games for several years competing in riflery and was a participant on the Iowa Rifle team at Camp Perry in Ohio many times. He also found time with all his activities to be a firearm safety instructor.

Robert is survived by his wife, Betty of Ankeny; daughter, Judith Andersen (husband Romualdas Mickevicius) of Baxter, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Jane Andersen of Ankeny; grandchildren: Kristina Marie (William) Cool (daughter, Abigail), Nicholas James Andersen (daughter, Isabella), Jason Grant (Erin) Andersen (children: Josiah, Terra, Simon, Molly, Elias, Luke, Caleb and Jonah) and Emily Rose (Benton) Nissen (daughter, Keira); brother, Harvey Andersen of Exira, sister, Bertha (Darrell) Schroeter of Exira; stepsons: Kurt, Kirby, Kevin and Kyle Putzier; stepdaughter, Debra Hibbard; and their families.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathryn and Dorothy; brothers, Dennis and Richard; wife, Dolores and son, Kenneth. Robert Lee Andersen, 93, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at VA Health Care Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7, at Ankeny Funeral Home, 1510 W. First Street Ankeny, IA 50023. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 8 at Staves Methodist Church, 2747 East Madison Ave. Des Moines, IA 50317. Burial will take place at 2 p.m., at St. John's Cemetery, West of Exira.Robert was born October 9, 1925, in Oakfield Township, Audubon County, to Hans and Emma (Petersen) Andersen. He was baptized Feb. 7, 1926 at St. John's Lutheran Church west of Exira. Bob graduated from Exira High School in 1943. He enlisted in the United States Navy on Oct. 2, 1943. While in the Navy Reserve, Bob attended Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., and the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M. He served during WWII and was ranked Yeoman 3rd Class before his honorable discharge on June 8, 1946. Following the war, he attended Iowa State University in Ames, where he attained his Bachelors of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Robert was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 350 in Brayton, and the VFW #9127 in Beaverdale.Robert was united in marriage to Dolores Bethine Madsen on May 23, 1952 in Exira. She passed away from leukemia in June of 1993. Robert was remarried to Betty Wauneta Putzier on Nov. 23, 1997 in Des Moines. Robert worked for John Deere Des Moines Works for many years as a design engineer, retiring on Oct. 29, 1982.Robert had many interests. He was involved in many groups and organizations. Some of the many clubs being: The Iowa Engineering Society, NRA, Danish Brotherhood Lodge #15, Iowa Wildlife Federation, SASS, NCOWS, Goddard Cowboys, Des Moines Rifle and Revolver Club, United States LST Association, Des Moines Associates American Scandinavian Foundation and the Izaak Walton League. He was a past president of the Iowa Sportsmen's Association and a volunteer lobbyist at the Iowa State legislature for many years regarding conservation issues. Bob was involved in the Iowa Games for several years competing in riflery and was a participant on the Iowa Rifle team at Camp Perry in Ohio many times. He also found time with all his activities to be a firearm safety instructor.Robert is survived by his wife, Betty of Ankeny; daughter, Judith Andersen (husband Romualdas Mickevicius) of Baxter, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Jane Andersen of Ankeny; grandchildren: Kristina Marie (William) Cool (daughter, Abigail), Nicholas James Andersen (daughter, Isabella), Jason Grant (Erin) Andersen (children: Josiah, Terra, Simon, Molly, Elias, Luke, Caleb and Jonah) and Emily Rose (Benton) Nissen (daughter, Keira); brother, Harvey Andersen of Exira, sister, Bertha (Darrell) Schroeter of Exira; stepsons: Kurt, Kirby, Kevin and Kyle Putzier; stepdaughter, Debra Hibbard; and their families.Robert is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathryn and Dorothy; brothers, Dennis and Richard; wife, Dolores and son, Kenneth. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory

Send Flowers Return to today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close