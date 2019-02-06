Shirley May Law, 87, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Surviving Shirley are her children, Mike (Judy) Law of West Des Moines, Rebecca Law of Johnston, and Lisa (Jeff) Schmitt of Atlantic; grandchildren, Sam (Jenny Moore) Trojanovich of Denver, Colo., Bethany Trojanovich of New York, N.Y., Amy (Mike) Seufert of Winterset, and TJ Schmitt of Des Moines; great-granddaughter, Hazel Seufert of Winterset; sister-in-law, Pauline Knudsen of Atlantic; brother-in-law, Roger Law of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation with family will be from 2–3 p.m., with a funeral service starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic. A private family burial will be held in Oakhill Cemetery in Brayton.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
