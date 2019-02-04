Bertha R. Lopez McCauley, born July 7, 1921, passed away peacefully in Thousand Oaks, California, on December 23, 2018, at the age of 97, surrounded by her children. Bertha was born in Sylmar, California, on the Stetson Ranch, born to Francisco Reyes and Maria Hernandez Reyes, where she lived until married to Jess Lopez in 1947. They lived and raised a family in Canyon Country until moving after their retirement to Weimar, Northern California. In 1999, nine years after the passing of her husband, Bertha married Mr. James McCauley in Santa Barbara, California. They made their home seasonally both in Santa Barbara and Weimar for over a decade, eventually moving to Thousand Oaks She was predeceased by her siblings Carmen, Celia, Francisco, Juanita, and is survived by her brother Epigmeno Reyes. Bertha is survived by her husband, James McCauley, and a large McCauley family. She is also survived by her children Norma, William, James and Daniel, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 4, 2019