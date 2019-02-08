On Tuesday Donald passed away peacefully in his sleep.
He is survived by his teenage sweetheart of 46 years Shannon and their two beloved children Jon and Janine, their 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He will be remembered for his goofy dancing and his love for all things outdoor. We will meet again at Steamboat Slough. Services will be held at Church 180 on Front Street in Rocklin, February 9th @ 10:00
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 8, 2019