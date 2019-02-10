Born April 24, 1935 in Trinidad, Colorado, to Emily and John Zamora; passed away peacefully at home January 29, 2019. Survived by wife, Betty (Fernandez); children, Debra S. Lehmer (Dr. Steven) and Glen Zamora; brother, LeRoy Zamora (Mae) and sister, Mary Graumann; grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah and Jonathan (Jen) Lehmer. Mr. Zamora served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a radioman (Technical Sergeant) aboard the B-36 bomber attached to the Strategic Air Command (SAC). After obtaining his bachelors of Science degree in Electronics Engineering, he worked as an Electronics Engineer for General Dynamics contributing to the Atlas Missile program in support of NASA. He obtained his teaching credentials from San Diego City College and taught at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California. In the 1990's, Mr. Zamora worked at Mount Laguna Observatory (MLO) the astronomical observatory owned and operated by San Diego State University (SDSU). From there he went on to work for University of California at San Diego as an Electronics Engineer contributing to the High Energy X-ray Timing Experiment (HEXTE) which was designed, fabricated and tested at UCSD's Center for Astrophysics & Space Sciences, and is one of three instruments which form NASA's Rossi X-ray Timing Explorer mission HEXTE program. In 2001, after 23 years, he retired from UCSD. His retirement years were spent enjoying life with his family in Auburn, California with trips to his daughter's home to enjoy family gatherings. Two highlights were celebrating his 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries with his wife, Betty, of 65 years.
A Military Honors Funeral service and internment will be held February 14, 2019 at 1PM at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 10, 2019