Jennifer Amoruso, 76, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully in her home on Jan 18, 2019 in Plymouth, CA. Born by flashlight on Jan 21, 1942 during a World War II blackout in Oakland, CA to Oscar and Evelyn Fulwelier. Widow to her beloved husband, Peter Amoruso. Longtime resident of Lincoln. Jennifer was a huge supporter of 4H and FFA in Placer and Amador Counties. Loving mother to Peter Amoruso, Carol Amoruso and Angela Eisenpress; Grandmother to Ben, Richard, Chris, Sasha and Dean; Sister to Jeff, Georgia and Grady. She was an amazing woman and friend to many who will all miss her dearly. Visitations for our "Grandma Jen" will be held on Fri, Feb 8 from 4-8pm and Sat, Feb 9 from 12-1pm; Funeral Service and Committal on Sat, Feb 9 at 1pm with a reception to follow. All services will take place at St. Mary Funeral Center and Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento. The family requests RSVP to either Facebook or by calling St. Mary's at 916-452-4831. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to your local 4H or FFA chapters.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 7, 2019