Joe passed away surrounded by his family on January 19, 2019. He was 96 years old.
|
He was born in San Francisco on April 18, 1922 to Joseph and Luz Luebbert. Raised in the East Bay, he began selling papers at age 9 in order to help support his family. At 16 he began working in a fish cannery and by 17 he became the cannery foreman. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at the beginning of World War II. He not only survived boot camp in San Diego but several wounds during the assaults in the Marshal Islands in the Pacific Theater. With two Purple Hearts under his belt and in spite of driving his CO's crazy, he received his honorable discharge on March 19, 1945.
For many years he was a flight line mechanic at the Oakland Airport and then at several Lockheed facilities. Always a hard worker and eager to learn more Joe took many night courses and was eventually hired by United Test Labs. He began working on many space programs testing different types of fuels and systems. He was then lured to work for Idaho- Maryland where he was the lead of the team who conceptualized and tested the escape engine of the Apollo 1 lunar landing module. This was the mission that put the first man on the moon and he was so proud to be part of that historical moment in time. While working for Aerojet he worked on the Missile Defense Alarm System (or MIDAS System). After Aerojet he worked with the U.S. Postal Service for 16 years and then as a funeral director for many years.
In his later years Joe was heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus, serving as the District Deputy, Navigator and as the Grand Knight. Working with many of his fellow veterans, he was on the ground floor of creating Chapter 385 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, serving as the Charter Commander. He was also a life member of the Marine Corps League and the .
In 1948 Joe married his last and best girlfriend, Mary Jane. She was a beautiful dancer who had performed with the USO in San Francisco. They were first blessed with two children, Mary and John, then with 2 granddaughters, Angela and Danica and then once again with three great grandchildren, Jolea, Beverly and Evie.
Joe is now reunited with his bride of 70 years, dancing among the stars.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 7, 2019