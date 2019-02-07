Featured Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph R. "Joe" Luebbert Jr. View Sign

Joe passed away surrounded by his family on January 19, 2019. He was 96 years old.

He was born in San Francisco on April 18, 1922 to Joseph and Luz Luebbert. Raised in the East Bay, he began selling papers at age 9 in order to help support his family. At 16 he began working in a fish cannery and by 17 he became the cannery foreman. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at the beginning of

For many years he was a flight line mechanic at the Oakland Airport and then at several Lockheed facilities. Always a hard worker and eager to learn more Joe took many night courses and was eventually hired by United Test Labs. He began working on many space programs testing different types of fuels and systems. He was then lured to work for Idaho- Maryland where he was the lead of the team who conceptualized and tested the escape engine of the Apollo 1 lunar landing module. This was the mission that put the first man on the moon and he was so proud to be part of that historical moment in time. While working for Aerojet he worked on the Missile Defense Alarm System (or MIDAS System). After Aerojet he worked with the U.S. Postal Service for 16 years and then as a

In his later years Joe was heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus, serving as the District Deputy, Navigator and as the Grand Knight. Working with many of his fellow veterans, he was on the ground floor of creating Chapter 385 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, serving as the Charter Commander. He was also a life member of the Marine Corps League and the .

In 1948 Joe married his last and best girlfriend, Mary Jane. She was a beautiful dancer who had performed with the USO in San Francisco. They were first blessed with two children, Mary and John, then with 2 granddaughters, Angela and Danica and then once again with three great grandchildren, Jolea, Beverly and Evie.

Joe is now reunited with his bride of 70 years, dancing among the stars.

Joe passed away surrounded by his family on January 19, 2019. He was 96 years old.He was born in San Francisco on April 18, 1922 to Joseph and Luz Luebbert. Raised in the East Bay, he began selling papers at age 9 in order to help support his family. At 16 he began working in a fish cannery and by 17 he became the cannery foreman. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at the beginning of World War II . He not only survived boot camp in San Diego but several wounds during the assaults in the Marshal Islands in the Pacific Theater. With two Purple Heart s under his belt and in spite of driving his CO's crazy, he received his honorable discharge on March 19, 1945.For many years he was a flight line mechanic at the Oakland Airport and then at several Lockheed facilities. Always a hard worker and eager to learn more Joe took many night courses and was eventually hired by United Test Labs. He began working on many space programs testing different types of fuels and systems. He was then lured to work for Idaho- Maryland where he was the lead of the team who conceptualized and tested the escape engine of the Apollo 1 lunar landing module. This was the mission that put the first man on the moon and he was so proud to be part of that historical moment in time. While working for Aerojet he worked on the Missile Defense Alarm System (or MIDAS System). After Aerojet he worked with the U.S. Postal Service for 16 years and then as a funeral director for many years.In his later years Joe was heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus, serving as the District Deputy, Navigator and as the Grand Knight. Working with many of his fellow veterans, he was on the ground floor of creating Chapter 385 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, serving as the Charter Commander. He was also a life member of the Marine Corps League and the .In 1948 Joe married his last and best girlfriend, Mary Jane. She was a beautiful dancer who had performed with the USO in San Francisco. They were first blessed with two children, Mary and John, then with 2 granddaughters, Angela and Danica and then once again with three great grandchildren, Jolea, Beverly and Evie.Joe is now reunited with his bride of 70 years, dancing among the stars. Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purple Heart World War II Funeral Directors Return to today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All California obituaries "Folsom Telegraph, The" "Placer Herald, The" "Press-Tribune, The" Appeal Democrat Auburn Journal Bakersfield Californian Carmel Valley News Catalina Islander Chico Enterprise-Record Colfax Record Colusa Sun-Herald Corning Observer Culver City News Daily Breeze Daily Bulletin Daily Democrat Daily News Daily Pilot Daily Press Del Mar Times Desert Dispatch East Bay Times El Dorado Hills Telegraph Encinitas Advocate Event-News Enterprise Fort Bragg Advocate-News Fresno Bee Gazette Newspapers Glendale News-Press Glenn County Transcript Granite Bay Press-Tribune Hesperia Star Imperial Valley Press Online Inyo Register La Cañada Valley Sun La Jolla Light La Mirada Lamplighter Lake County Record-Bee Lincoln News Messenger Lodi-News Sentinel Los Angeles Daily News Los Angeles Times Los Cerritos Community News Mammoth Times Marin Independent Journal Merced Sun Star Mercury News Modesto Bee Monterey Herald Orange County Register Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times Palos Verdes Peninsula News Paradise Post Pasadena Star-News Petaluma Argus-Courier Pomerado News Press Democrat Press-Telegram Ramona Sentinel Rancho Santa Fe Review Redding Record Searchlight Redlands Daily Facts San Bernardino County Sun San Diego Union-Tribune San Francisco Chronicle San Gabriel Valley Tribune San Luis Obispo County Tribune Santa Barbara News-Press Santa Cruz Sentinel Solana Beach Sun Sonoma Index-Tribune The Antelope Valley Press The Beach Reporter The Burbank Leader The Desert Sun The Independent The Loomis News The Mendocino Beacon The Porterville Recorder The Press-Enterprise The Record The Reporter The Sacramento Bee The Salinas Californian The Santa Clarita Valley Signal The Seal Beach Sun The Sierra Star The Star-News The WillitsNews Times Herald Online Times-Standard Tulare County Ukiah Daily Journal Ventura County Star Whittier Daily News Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.