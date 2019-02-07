Kenneth Alan Wright, 64 of Weimar, California, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and son.
Kenny was born May 10, 1954, in Joliet, Illinois, son of Robert Samuel Wright and Lois Elaine (Zornig) Wright. He grew up in Walnut Creek, California, and after high school spent the next 30 years in the Truckee/Tahoe area working construction. He specialized in fine-finish carpentry and continued this trade for the next 16 years in the local foothill area.
In 1991 he was united in marriage to Christine Kay (Heilig) Young. She preceded him in death in 2004. In 2016, he was united in marriage to Catherine Ann (Schneider) Webb. Kenny was very active in the local softball teams from Truckee/Tahoe to the local area. For many years he enjoyed attending and serving at Sierra Reach Ministries as a deacon, on the worship team as a drummer, and assisting with the food closet.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Cathy; one son, Jesse Wright of Meadow Vista, California; three step sons: Ryan Young and Kyle (Reggie) Young, both of Truckee, California; and Clark Webb of Roseville, California; two step daughters: Janelle Webb of Reno, Nevada; and Jessica (Michael) Campbell, along with two step granddaughters of Colfax, California; and one brother, David Wright, of Walnut Creek, California.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Christine, and his brother, Robert Wright.
Sierra Reach Ministries Applegate, California, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be directed to Sierra Reach Ministries Food Closet.
Sierra Reach Ministries
18015 Applegate Rd
Applegate, CA 95703
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 7, 2019