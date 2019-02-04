Featured Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Clyde Bradburn. View Sign

Michael Clyde Bradburn was born on October 8, 1943 in Spokane Washington to Clyde and Louella Bradburn. Mike passed away peacefully with his loving family and friends at his side on January 22nd.

Mike was the youngest of 4 brothers, Jerry, Larry, and Doug Bradburn, all whom preceded him in death. He detailed an adventurous youth, first growing up in Spokane, then Butte Montana, and eventually Dallas Texas. Mike graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in business. He worked for 47 years in the food brokerage industry where he made many wonderful life-long friends and colleagues. He is survived by his wife Sheila, four children, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Mike will be remembered for his joy for life, quick wit, playful sense of humor, and loving spirit. Mike lived his life to the fullest and had absolutely no regrets. In his honor, there will be a life celebration at the Blue Goose in Loomis on February 7th from 4-7 pm.

