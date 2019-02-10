Nancy Jo Bearry born on June 30, 1951, passed away peacefully in her home with her husband by her side on January 25, 2019. Nancy was born in Auburn, CA where she resided for 67 years.
She is survived by her husband Calvin Bearry of 51 years. She is also survived by her two sons Marc Bearry and Matt Bearry; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be held at the New Auburn Cemetery on February 13, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 10, 2019