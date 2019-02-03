Wayne J. Summers went to be with the Lord January 18, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Arapaho Colorado to Wilber J. & Mildred Mae Summers February 19, 1932. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sisters, Nadene Badget (Ernie) WA, Norene Harker (John) CO and loving step son Dale Stewart (Joy) CO.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne J Summers.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife Delores; son Bruce Summers (Susan) SC; daughter LeeAnn Bailey (Meade) So. Cal, stepson Dan Stewart (Caroline) CO; two loving nieces, Jean Harker (Jim) AZ, and Joan Todd (Doug) KA. There are nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Of course, scores of lifelong friends.
Wayne proudly served the U.S. Navy in Korea before attending and graduating from Colorado A & M at Ft. Collins, CO. He led an adventurous life, was into most sports, political activities, and many service organizations. He achieved his life goals with aplomb and never knew a stranger. Friendly, loving, giving was Wayne.
The family wishes to thank the Grass Valley Medical office of Drs. Kudlip Gill, Peter Callahom, Kilkarney and Gary Glaze. Also the many loving and talented people at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, the home nurses and home physical therapist. Without you people, we would not have had that extra time with him.
The Summers family also want to thank the Northern California Veteran's Affairs Clinics at McClellan and Matter Field for their special care.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Calvery Bible Church on Hwy 174 in Grass Valley at 2 pm on April 27th. Reception to visit with pie and coffee afterward (Wayne's choice). We are sure there will be many "Wayne" stories to share.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 3, 2019