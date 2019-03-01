|
|
In Loving Memory of AMBER N. GARCIA
March 1, 2003 - April 12, 2003
Birthday wishes, sent to Heaven
from your family below
We miss and love you dearly
and we wanted you to know.
Your birthday's not forgotten
and your memory, lives on
We celebrate the life you had
Even though you're gone.
If we were given just one wish
one that would come true
We'd wish you back beside us
to spend this day with you.
We will always love and miss you
And will often shed a tear
Especially on your special day
year after year.
We Love you always and forever, Baby girl
MAD GARCIA'S
www.bakersfield.com/obits
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 1, 2019