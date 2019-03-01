Home

POWERED BY

Amber N. Garcia

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Amber N. Garcia In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of AMBER N. GARCIA
March 1, 2003 - April 12, 2003

Birthday wishes, sent to Heaven

from your family below

We miss and love you dearly

and we wanted you to know.

Your birthday's not forgotten

and your memory, lives on

We celebrate the life you had

Even though you're gone.

If we were given just one wish

one that would come true

We'd wish you back beside us

to spend this day with you.

We will always love and miss you

And will often shed a tear

Especially on your special day

year after year.

We Love you always and forever, Baby girl

MAD GARCIA'S

www.bakersfield.com/obits

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.