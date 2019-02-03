|
|
AVA JEAN TURNER
April 18, 1925 - January 30, 2019
Lived to nearly 94 years old. She was born in Centennial, Oklahoma on April 18, 1925 and went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2019.
Ava was the third of fifteen children and survived the inevitable challenges of the Great Depression. Her devotion to God and Country led her to serve during World War II. She and her lifelong husband, Russell Turner, raised six children on a farm in McFarland, California and for many years she was a member of the McFarland Church of the Brethren which is now known as the McFarland Church of the Living Savior.
She has 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 9 AM at the McFarland Church of the living Savior, 149 5th St. McFarland, California.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 3, 2019