Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delano Mortuary
707 Browning Road
Delano, CA 93215
(661) 725-0330
For more information about
Ava Turner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
McFarland Church of the living Savior
149 5th St.
McFarland, CA
View Map

Ava Jean Turner


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ava Jean Turner Obituary

AVA JEAN TURNER
April 18, 1925 - January 30, 2019

Lived to nearly 94 years old. She was born in Centennial, Oklahoma on April 18, 1925 and went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2019.

Ava was the third of fifteen children and survived the inevitable challenges of the Great Depression. Her devotion to God and Country led her to serve during World War II. She and her lifelong husband, Russell Turner, raised six children on a farm in McFarland, California and for many years she was a member of the McFarland Church of the Brethren which is now known as the McFarland Church of the Living Savior.

She has 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 9 AM at the McFarland Church of the living Savior, 149 5th St. McFarland, California.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delano Mortuary
Download Now