|
BARBARA JEAN KENT
January 26, 1924 - February 2, 2019
Born Barbara Thompson in the hamlet of Newman, California, she and her twin sister, Betty, were the daughters of Mabel Crooks Thompson and Dr. W.S. Thompson. Barbara and Betty attended UC Berkeley and graduated with honors. Both accepted job offers from business giant IBM, since IBM offered to send them to New York for training and neither girl had ever been out of state. Barbara worked for IBM first in Oakland and then in Hawaii. She was in residence in Hawaii when it became a state.
Barbara was one of the first women of computers. When computers were behemoths the size of parking lots, she was one of the few professional-level women in her department and an expert in her field. When IBM sold a computer, they would send a representative to stay on with the receiving company for an extended period to provide training. In an age when women were forbidden to wear slacks and girdles were required in the dress code for females, Barbara was teaching men how to program and use computers and blazing a trail for future women professionals. Barbara met her future husband, Charles Kent, on just such a mission when his employer, Standard Oil, purchased a computer and IBM sent Barbara along with it.
Barbara married Charles and they settled in Novato, California. She left IBM to stay home with their only child. She later returned to work, first at the company founded by her husband Charles, BVC System Service, and later working for Optical Coating Laboratories, Inc. (OCLI) in Santa Rosa. Barbara retired in 1992, just in time for the birth of her first grandson. An exceptionally devoted grandmother, Barbara lavished time and attention on her grandsons, providing day care, lunches out, presents for no reason, trips to speech therapy, and too much candy, as well as accompanying them to every Pokemon and super hero film released during their childhood. There was nothing Barbara would not endure for her grandsons.
Barbara loved travel and visited distant lands during her lifetime, including China, Denmark, and Russia. She gave generously of her time as a volunteer for the public library in Rohnert Park and was an avid golf fan. Barbara enjoyed visits with Victoria's boyfriend, Eddie Heinle, when they would discuss the PGA or sports in general. She moved to Bakersfield in 2015 to be closer to her daughter, residing at Brookdale on Westwold, where she was well-loved by the staff.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Victoria Kent-Dotson, who works for State Farm Insurance, and by her beloved grandsons, Chase Kent-Dotson, who attends UCLA, studying Computer Science, and Mitch Kent-Dotson, an Electrician's Mate in the US Navy who lives in San Diego with his wife, Suna.
According to Barbara's wishes, there will be no public service. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the SPCA, 3000 Gibson St, (661) 323-8353.