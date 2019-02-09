Home

POWERED BY

Benny Alcala

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Benny Alcala In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of BENNY ALCALA
September 12, 1957 - February 9, 2018

The moment that you died my heart was torn in two, one side filled with heartache, the other died with you.

I often lie awake at night, when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks.

Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday, but missing you is heartache that never goes away.

I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain, until the joyous day arrives, that we will meet again. In Jesus name, Amen.

Your loving wife Joanne and

loved ones

www.bakersfield.com/obits

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.