In Loving Memory of BENNY ALCALA
September 12, 1957 - February 9, 2018
The moment that you died my heart was torn in two, one side filled with heartache, the other died with you.
I often lie awake at night, when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks.
Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday, but missing you is heartache that never goes away.
I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain, until the joyous day arrives, that we will meet again. In Jesus name, Amen.
Your loving wife Joanne and
loved ones
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 9, 2019