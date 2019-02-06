|
BETTY ROBERTSON THURBER
September 9, 1922 - February 4, 2019
Eldest child of William Fitzgerald and Bertha Robertson. Born in Savannah, Georgia on September 9, 1922. She outlived her siblings, Mary, Bill and Cynthia. She attended the University of Arizona where she met the love of her life, Harold E. Thurber, and married him during WWII. They lived on ranches in Arizona and California and spent 25 years on Tejon Ranch. When Harold retired in 1982 they moved to Grass Valley where they had the joy of watching their grandsons grow up. They moved back to Bakersfield in 1992. As matriarch of both the Robertson and Thurber families, she put together family history books.
During her lifetime she volunteered with Cub Scouts, Bluebirds, 4H, PTA and later with Cattlewomen. She was honored to be chosen Cowbelle of the year in 1979. She loved God, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. In her later years she enjoyed Community Bible Study at Riverlakes Community Church. She loved to travel and had the pleasure of traveling to all 50 States as well as the Galapagos Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Peru, Ecuador and several countries in Europe. She loved America and appreciated the beauty and nature of the country side. She taught 1st Grade at El Tejon School. During her last years she resided at Solstice Senior Living (formerly Carriage House).
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harold E. Thurber, her parents, William Fitzgerald and Emma Bertha Robertson, her in-laws, Harold B. and Carrie Thurber, her siblings, Mary Connelly (Bill), William Fitzgerald Robertson, Jr. (Claire) and Cynthia Russom (Kevin (Bo)), brother-in-law, Walter (Bud) Thurber (Yvonne) and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Thurber and Sandy Thurber and granddaughter-in-law, Kristie Mayfield.
She is survived by her children, John Thurber (Claire), Susan Becherer (Jim) and Katharine Mayfield (David), brother-in-law Seymour (Sam) Thurber, grandsons Scott Mayfield (Heather Johnston) and Timothy Mayfield, step grandchildren, Debra Dunton (Charlene Chandler), Denise Plourde, Mark Plourde and Diane Frasier (Jim), great grandchildren Eve Mayfield and Ellis Mayfield and special step great granddaughter, Jessica Gartland (Don) and her loved Maine family of many step great and great great grandchildren, as well as, many nieces and nephews and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 10:00am, at Greenlawn Southwest- Main Chapel, 2739 Panama Lane.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Flood Bakersfield Ministries, 601 24th Street, Suite C, Bakersfield, CA 93301.