BEULAH GAY MEAD
February 26, 1924 - February 3, 2019
Beulah was born in Wetumka, Oklahoma to a farming family. Though her upbringing was a hard, she persevered in life. She attended schools in the area and helped with chores. During her life she become a loving and hardworking wife and mother, as well as a kind and gentle grandmother and great-grandmother. Beulah was a faithful member of the Riverview Assembly of God church for approximately 65 years. Although she could no longer attend services, she was a tithe payer till the day she died.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Orval Mead. She is also preceded by her father William Harrison and mother Effie Hudson, and her six brothers and sisters; Rube, Leo, Ross, Ivan, Bonnie, and Geneva.
Celebrating her memory are her son Winston Mead and his wife Joy, her daughter Joyce Jones, her grandson Steve Mead and his wife Darcy, her grandson Adam Jones and his wife Charlotte and her three great-grandchildren Payton, Brooklyn, and Spencer.
The family of Beulah would like to thank Reina, LaDonna, Rosie, and all the great people at Sage Care for all the loving care you gave our mom.
A very special thanks to Marilyn. Mom called you her angel and you were.
Family will be have a Celebration of Life at Hill Crest Memorial, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, on February 12th at 10 a.m.
