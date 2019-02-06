|
BEVERLY JEAN LEHR
September 12, 1941 - February 4, 2019
On February 4th, 2019, Beverly Jean Lehr went to be with our Lord and Savior after an injury took her home to be reunited with her son Randy Lehr.
She was born Beverly Jean Guernsey on September 12th, 1941. Beverly graduated from South High School in Bakersfield, California on June 6th, 1960. She met Harland Lehr on a blind date on December 31st, 1960 and then were married on June 18th, 1960. Beverly and Harland were married for 58 years and had two sons, Aaron and Randy Lehr. Randy was born with terminal illness and passed away on July 31st, 1991.
She is survived by her husband Harland, son Aaron and his wife Tami, seven grandchildren, Christopher, Danielle, Nickolas, Jacob, Nic, Brittany and Megan, Beverly's sister, Linda Kresin and niece Roxanne Algra. She has five great grandchildren, Presley, Layla, Jackson, Lucas and Andre.
The Lord took her mercifully and graciously. She was surround by her husband Harland, her sister Linda, her son Aaron and his wife Tami, grandchildren Jacob, Christopher, Danielle, Nickolas and his wife Caitlin.
Beverly began her walk with the Lord in 1968 which helped sustain her through the rough years of Randy's illness as well in the good times of life. Both Harland and Beverly attended and were active members at Grace SLO Church in San Luis Obispo.
Services will be held at 1pm Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at Wheeler-Smith Mortuary, 2890 South Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA.