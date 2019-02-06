|
|
CHARLES (CHUCK) BALDWIN
June 29, 1939 - January 24, 2019
On Thursday, January 24th, at 4 :00am, Chuck Baldwin, husband, father, brother, and grandpa passed away into heaven to be with the Lord.
Chuck will forever be remembered by his loving wife Roxanne, his children Jolene (Jon) Fisher, Jeannine (Tom) Williams, Mark (Kris) Baldwin, his brother, Larry (Shirley) Baldwin, as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Chuck will also be lovingly remembered by his extended family and dear friends.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 6, 2019