CHARMA MARIE FORDING
December 29, 1946 - January 29, 2019
Charma and twin sister Kathryn were born to James Edward and Clarice Maxine Ward, in Louisville, KY, but lived in Independence, KY. The family moved to Long Beach, CA where Charma and Kathy were schooled at St. Anthony's, and graduated in 1964. Charma met her husband to be Lloyd, and started going with him in 1962 as a Junior.
Charma and Lloyd were married in Las Vegas on March 25, 1965. Charma worked for State farm in Cerritos, then in Bakersfield where she retired with 25 years of service.
She will be laid to rest near her twin sister and brother-in-law, on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00am, at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019