DARYL GLEN THIESEN
March 11, 1961 - February 7, 2019
Daryl Glen Thiesen was the middle child born to Marylene M. Thiesen and Theodore J. Thiesen in Reedley, CA on March 11, 1961 and passed away from complications associated with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on February 7, 2019.
Daryl and his wife Connie had two boys, Michael Sean and Matthew Kyle. Daryl's educational career began in 1986 with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools (KCSOS) as a Learning Handicapped Specialist where he worked until 1991. He then moved to the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, where he worked for two years before returning to KCSOS in 1993 as a Program Specialist. In 1997, he moved to the Department of School Community Partnerships as a Coordinator with KCSOS, where he worked for countywide prevention and early intervention programs until his passing.
Daryl's core values included his faith, his love of family and the community he served. Daryl mentored many people during his career through his work at KCSOS, as a teacher at Point Loma Nazarene University, and as a coach of the Bakersfield High School Lady Driller Soccer Teams.
"Daryl's Dedicated Defenders" participated in the Kern County Walk to Defeat ALS for the past two years. Daryl said, "I am living with ALS, so if I can make a difference in the lives of those who cannot walk, then I will walk for them."
Daryl leaves behind his wife Connie, his adult children Michael and wife Kimberly, Matthew, and granddaughter Nora. He is also survived by his mother Marylene, brother David and wife Brenda, sister Janet and husband Garth Ediger, brother-in-law Cary Nikkel and wife Roxanne, sister-in-law Colleen Kiger and husband Jim, and so many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Theodore.
A memorial service to celebrate Daryl's life is on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 1:00 PM at The Bridge Bible Church, 12225 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield, CA.
In lieu of flowers, Daryl would appreciate contributions to the ALS Association at http://web.alsa.org/goto/darylsdedicateddefenders2019.