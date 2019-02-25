Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Church
1300 Jewetta Ave
Delbert Lee Parks


Delbert Lee Parks, 71, passed away on February 5th in San Diego.

Delbert is survived by his wife, Donna; sons Brian and Erick Parks, daughter-in-law Danee Parks; grandchildren Tyler, Emily, and Scottlynn Parks, of San Diego; brothers Don and Larry Parks of Bakersfield.

Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Haskell and Angie Parks; brother Charles Parks Jr.; sisters Helen Gooch, Charlene Henson, Johnnie Voelker, and Geri Raddatz.

A memorial service for Delbert will be held Saturday, March 2nd, 11am at New Life Church, 1300 Jewetta Ave. Pastor Joe Parks and Ken Claiborne will officiate.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 25, 2019
