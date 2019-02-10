|
DIANA M. TIMMONS
February 2, 1950 - January 31, 2019
Diana was born on February 2, 1950, to Gene and Dorothy Holland at the Maternity Hospital in Tulare, CA. She had a wonderful childhood, growing up on a farm with her sister and two brothers. When it was time, she attended Pond Elementary and then went onto Delano High School, where she was a song leader. Diana met her future husband at the First Missionary Baptist Church in McFarland. They were destined for each other, everyone knew that it was true love. It was even more remarkable that they were born in the same hospital, approximately 100 days apart. Later on, she worked in the insurance business, obtained her Sars License early, and became a California certified notary. She was tremendously creative, having hobbies like drawing, needlepoint, and cross-stitching. One thing those close to her will always remember was her cooking; she has made such amazing meals over the years for her friends and family.
She is preceded in passing by her mother, father, sister Julie, brother David, and in-laws Greg, Harry, and Dorothy Timmons. Her unfading love will be carried on by her husband Randy, her special girls Kirsten and Ava, Stephanie, five grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. Although she has left us physically, she will always be remembered and loved.
Service will be held Wednesday, February 13, at 10:00am, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, 93306.
Words cannot express the pain and emptiness I feel; our plans for spending retirement years will not be realized. My heart is broken. I will love you forever, Diana. Randy
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019