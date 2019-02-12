|
|
DONALD JAKE STUSSY
July 22, 1934 - February 7, 2019
Donald Jake Stussy was born in Taft, California on July 22, 1934 to Jake Stussy and Josephine Bishop.
He went home to our Lord the evening of February 7, 2019 surrounded by family in his home.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and beloved sister and brother in law Jacque and Trice Harvey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jackie Stussy, son Jeff Stussy, daughter and son in law Vicki and Scott Andrews. Granddaughter and husband Savanna and Pedro Amaya. Great granddaughters Maris and Marlee Amaya.
He was beloved by Jackie's family Lori, James, Ja Cie, Chance, Paige, Marissa and five great grandchildren.
Don was a Taft High School graduate and attained his Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
He began his career at Honolulu Oil Company and later worked many years for Occidental Petroleum. The highlight of his career was moving to Lima, Peru where he was Project Manager over South America and designed a pipeline through the Amazon. Don shared many jungle stories from his five years in Peru.
Don had a passion for golf which began at age 11 with his uncle Leroy Stussy. He enjoyed his years at Stockdale Country Club where he proudly served as President. He traveled extensively playing some of the best golf courses, including Saint Andrews in Scotland.
According to his wishes there will be no public service. He always did things his way.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 12, 2019