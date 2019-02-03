|
DONNA DUNMORE
February 24, 1962 - January 28, 2019
Donna was born on February 24, 1962 and passed on January 28, 2019. Despite her many medical issues; epilepsy, ovarian cancer, abdominal cancer and Puetz-Jegher Syndrome, Donna was extremely brave and determined she would overcome these issues. She was a real fighter.
Donna was a very efficient executive assistant who took pride in her work. She was very proud when she graduated from Chapman University with a BA in Sociology. She enjoyed nature, the beach, light hiking and shopping.
Donna is preceded in death by our father, John Dunmore; mother, Flo Dunmore; and sister, Fairess Dunmore Dougall.
She leaves behind her sister, Jean Dunmore in Bakersfield; nephew, Shae Dougall (Rachael) in Madison, Wisconsin; and her husband, Jerry in Atascadero.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the cancer center of your choice.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 3, 2019