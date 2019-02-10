|
|
DONNA HAWKESWORTH MARTINEZ
December 25, 1937 - February 1, 2019
Mom was born to James J. Smith and Marion Smith on Christmas day. Mom spent her early years living in the penthouse of the Tegler Hotel, which her mother and father owned. Mom attended Garces Memorial High and graduated in 1955 as the president of her class. Mom married her first husband in 1956, and had the first of her four children in 1957.
Mom went to work for Clerou Tire Co. and spent 37 years there doing the bookkeeping before retiring in Glennville with her husband Jesse. Mom lived her life on her terms and died on her terms as well!
Left behind to treasure her memories are her children, Irene, Bill, Cindy, Cathy, Donnie, and Michael; as well as 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Mom was predeceased by her parents, James and Marion Smith; husband, Jesse; sister, Yvonne; brother, Bill; grandchild, Eddie; and great-grandchild, Isaiah.
The family would like to give thanks to mom's caregivers, grandchildren, Teresa Rosales and Erik Harden, as well as Becky Cox, Laura Christensen, and Francesca Hyland. A special thank you goes out to Amy, mom's nurse from Optimal Hospice. Because of all of you, mom and dad's last days were a blessing to them and all of us.
In lieu of flowers, mom asks that you donate to The Women of Garces Memorial High School. Services will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on February 18, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. For condolences, please visit: www.greenlawnm-c.com Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019