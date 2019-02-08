|
|
EDNA (LUCILLE) JOHNSON GRASSER
July 5, 1928 - January 30, 2019
Edna (Lucille) Johnson Grasser was born on July 5, 1928 in Fountain Green, UT and passed away January 30, 2019 and has gone to heaven to be with her daughter Nancy Sorenson, grandsons Tieler Grasser and Edward Rico, and stepson Kenneth Macdiarmid.
She is survived by 5 daughters and sons-in-law, Jackie and Rodney Hambrick, Jeri and Dave Jordon, Annie and Grover Altis, Kathy and Mike Murray, and Chrissy Grasser, 2 sons Eddie Henrikson and Ricky Macdiarmid, son-in-law Wayne Sorenson, 26 grandkids, 37 great grandkids and 19 great great grandkids.
No services will be held. She was cremated at her request and her ashes will be put to rest in Fountain Green, UT.
Rest in peace mom, you're home now. We love you and we'll miss you.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 8, 2019