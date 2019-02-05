|
Edward Mason Tilbury
June 24, 1925 - January 24, 2019
EDWARD MASON TILBURY will be remembered by many for his incredible determination, independent spirit, love of travel and the outdoors, and his enjoyment of socializing and vacationing with friends through relationships he maintained over his lifetime.
Born June 24, 1925, in Littleton, Colorado, to parents Ernest Faulkner Tilbury and Helen Grace Mason, Edward "Ted" was the oldest of four boys. Ted's family moved to Pasadena, California, and there he attended elementary school and high school. Ernest passed away in 1942 when Ted was just 17 years old. From carefree teenage boy to head of the family, he embraced his responsibilities and kept his younger brothers on track until entering the Navy fifteen months later, on June 23, 1943, just one day before his 18th birthday. Ted served in the Asiatic-Pacific Area aboard the USS LST 508, 910 and 397, all tank landing ships. He participated in the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the largest naval battle in world history. Ted enjoyed telling of his experiences on the high seas, as well as reading and watching documentaries on the Military History Channel.
Ted joined General Petroleum as a Petroleum Landman in 1952, with he and Constance moving to Bakersfield. Several years later, Ted left GP to become an independent landman. As an independent, he enjoyed collaborating with geologists in the industry, putting together drilling plays, and promoting oil companies to test the plays. Weathering some lean years early on, Ted achieved success in the oil business, which allowed he and Constance to pursue their love of travel and adventure.
Ted enjoyed a variety of sports, including handball, tennis, golf, bicycling, skiing, fishing, hunting, boating, and backpacking. Ted was most passionate about flying his beloved Beechcraft Bonanza V-tail, which he did well into his 80's. He flew on the roads as well, having way too much fun in his 1966 Shelby GT350 Mustang.
Locally, Ted was very active in the community. He belonged to the Elks Club, the Bakersfield Association of Petroleum Landmen, the San Joaquin Geological Society, and Stockdale Country Club. He was a past member of the 20-30 Club, the Civitan Club, the Sherriff's Search and Rescue Team, and the Kern County Shrine Club.
Edward was predeceased by his wife Constance, his parents, and his three brothers, Gordon, Norman, and David. He is survived by his son Tyler Tilbury (Sandra), his daughter Margo Monroe (Larry), his granddaughters Alexandra and Arianna Tilbury, his grandson Tim Monroe (Katie), and granddaughter Marissa Monroe Curtis (Brian), great grandchildren Jonah Monroe, Gunner Davis, Danica Curtis, and Judy Chase - his companion in later life.
There will be a memorial service at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, located at 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., on Friday, February 8th at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Edward M. and Constance W. Tilbury Endowment Fund, c/o the Kern Community Foundation, 3300 Truxtun Ave., Suite 220, Bakersfield, CA 93301. This fund was established to benefit the in Los Angeles, CA.
