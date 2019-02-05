|
Frank Brazeel
January 5, 1940 - January 31, 2019
Frank was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and graduated from Arizona State University, Tempe.
In 1963 Frank moved to Kern County working as Gin Manager for Produces Cotton Oil Co. In 1965 he farmed self-employed while working as Farm manager for Andrews Brothers of Ca., and The Garin Company. In 1981 he started working as Farm Manager for Elk Grove Ranch, Buttonwillow, until his retirement in 2008.
Frank loved fishing, hunting and camping and the outdoors.
Frank is survived by his wife of 40 years Jean (Libby), sons Eric (Nina) of Bakersfield & Jeff (Erna) of Yuma , 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in his name.
At Frank's request no services will be held.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 5, 2019